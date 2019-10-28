Crafting to benefit cancer patients

Craig Holgate, of Hibbing, poses with his handcrafted goods for sale at a craft fair Saturday at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. Holgate was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and recently found that woodworking provides him with a creative outlet. A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Angel Fund, a local non-profit that assists cancer patients on the Iron Range.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.