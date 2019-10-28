Crafting to benefit cancer patients

Craig Holgate, of Hibbing, poses with his handcrafted goods for sale at a craft fair Saturday at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. Holgate was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and recently found that woodworking provides him with a creative outlet. A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Angel Fund, a local non-profit that assists cancer patients on the Iron Range.

 Marie Tolonen

