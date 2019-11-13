The Snowflake Craft and Vendor Boutique was held Saturday, Nov. 9. The event had 39 vendors spread out in the Hibbing Memorial Building Sr. Center.

From left, Nikki and Lyric stop to look at the variety of items that Julie of Iron Ranger Bath and Body had on display.

Kayce Danielson tries her hand at the stencils at Erica Zubich’s Chalk Couture booth at the Snowflake Craft and Vendor Boutique.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments