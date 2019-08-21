CHISHOLM — Two law enforcement officers with a combination of nearly 28 years with the Chisholm Police Department recently resigned, leaving a void to fill.
The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Captain James Vukad, a 14-year veteran and Officer Katie Betters, a 13.5-year veteran.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner commended both officers for their service to the community during a meeting of the city council. The council accepted their resignations, and directed city staff to mail out thank you letters.
In his resignation letter, Vukad wrote that several factors led to his decision, including concerns for his health and well-being and that he plans to “pursue another path.” Betters did not include any type of reason in her resignation letter.
Earlier in the week, Manner declined to comment on the reasons behind the resignations.
The CPD currently has 10 officers. With less people going into law enforcement, the field of applicants is getting tighter and tighter. Once the police department hires a new officer, Manner said it takes about three months to complete the hiring process, and then nine to 12 weeks of field training with a field training officer before the new hire is on their own. The department has since posted for two full-time officers, and has received a handful of applicants.
“This is nothing new to us,” Manner said. “We’ve been down two half a year, and now are down again. It does get taxing on the officers to try to cover those shifts.”
Manner had recently told the Tribune Press that his department finally returned to full strength in mid-June, after being down two officers for a period of six months.
