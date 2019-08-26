CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Beautification Association’s Beautiful Yard Contest recently chose Lori and Dennis Ryan’s yard at 515 Southwest Third St. as the winner in the small yard category.
The couple’s love of gardening began about five years ago, when Dennis started building a patio in their backyard to fill a space that a tree previously occupied. Ever since then, the couple has continually added a variety of flowers, trees and shrubs to their property.
The Ryan’s yard caught the attention of CBA judges three years ago, when they were first recognized as small yard winners.
This latest win came as a total surprise.
“We’re thrilled to win,” Lori said.
For their efforts, the Ryans were awarded a gift certificate to a local greenhouse.
Lori and Dennis share the labor of love that’s involved with tending to the countless flowers and shrubs growing in their yard. Just about everywhere one looks, from the Ryan’s front walkway to behind their garage, there are flowers in bloom. The blossoms attract a number of bees, butterflies and birds. The couple is always receptive to trying out different varieties of plants. In doing so, they’ve learned a lot.
“We learned more of what works and what doesn’t,” Lori said.
Many of the flowers planted on the Ryan’s patio are perennials, which come up on their own every year. Their yard is proof that perennials can offer just as much color as annuals.
Hydrangeas are favorites of Lori and Dennis. Varieties of hydrangeas found in just about every area of their yard. They include: Fire and Ice, Twist and Shout, Strawberry-Vanilla and Anna Bell — just to name a few. There’s also a hydrangea tree called a Quick Fire, planted in their yard.
They have also had success growing both Asiatic and Oriental Lilies.
Another perennial the Ryans have had luck with is the coneflower. The varieties of coneflowers they’ve planted include Double Scoop Cranberry and Hot Potpourri Raspberry.
A few feet away from their patio, the Ryans have a rose garden. Lori said once the roses bloom, they reconstitute and then will bloom again.
“They will bloom until frost,” Lori said.
Also planted in the rose garden are mum bushes, which provide color in the fall when the roses are done blooming.
One of the new additions to the Ryan’s property is the flower garden that is now located behind their garage.
“It started as an afterthought,” Lori said.
This new garden space, she went on to explain, started out with just a few perennials, which Dennis salvaged when he was thinning out perennials from other gardens in their yard. It now contains a variety of flowers, including zineas, giant asters, daisies and phlox.
Just like the many other flower gardens found on the Ryan’s property, this new garden behind their garage is often bustling with bees and butterflies. In the early morning hours, Lori said, it’s common to find bees sleeping amongst the flowers. Once the flowers start opening their pedals for the day, the bees begin to stir, Dennis added.
Once the summer garden season is over, the focus for the Ryans turns to feeding and watching the many winter birds, including Bluejays that feast at their birdfeeders.
Other winners in the CBA Beautiful Yard Contest in the small yard category are listed below.
William Taramelli, 228 Southwest Sixth St.
Tom Gregorich, 332 Northeast Seventh St. (backyard).
