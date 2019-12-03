ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Bounded by snow-covered roads and sidewalks, many of the 200,000 residents throughout St. Louis County returned to work Monday, after the record-setting snowfalls dumped about 22 inches over two days in Duluth and spread 9.5 inches in Chisholm and about 6 inches in Hibbing.
While cities on the Iron Range emerged from the season’s first snow storm with relatively little damage, the toll on infrastructure in the southern part of the county was more sobering: the shutting down of Interstate 35, the closure of schools due to impassable roads and the continuous struggle of plow drivers running worn machinery to clean roads littered with stuck or abandoned vehicles. Officials urged drivers to stay off roads in the southeastern part of the county, as crews plowed stretches of pavement and before tackling the gravel.
On Tuesday morning, the St. Louis County Board announced the unanimous approval of spending $1.59 million to purchase 12 new tandem trucks for snow plowing and ice control, as well as hauling gravel. The new trucks replace existing vehicles that are at least 20 years old.
“This purchase is a sizable investment and because of that is something we’ve been discussing for months,” said Hibbing-based Commissioner Mike Jugovich, who chairs the Public Works Committee responsible for 3,000 miles of roads, in a press release. “It’s a coincidence that the final vote comes on the heels of a major storm, but if ever there’s proof of why we need this, we’re seeing it now.”
While the new trucks are welcomed, residents are being told to sit tight and rely on the older equipment until they can reap the benefits from the purchase in the winter of 2020.
“The purchase is being accelerated because of the time it takes to build and equip the trucks — typically at least nine months,” according to the county press release sent via email to the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “The new vehicles are expected to be ready and added to the fleet next winter.”
For his part, Jugovich has managed to help increase the Public Works budget to an estimated $25.9 million, or 18 percent of the projected levy for 2020.
He led the Public Works Department in plowing all the roads as of Monday and helping them switch gears on Tuesday to focus on “further cleaning up paved roads, pushing back snow at intersections to improve sight distance safety, as well as plowing private driveways and road association roads,” according to the press release. The statement continued, “Further clean up is expected to last for the remainder of the week, with a focus on improving paved roads and intersections, and cleaning sidewalks. As clean up continues, the public is reminded to use extra caution at intersections where large snow banks may limit views of oncoming vehicles.”
Speaking with the HDT on Monday, John Sporer, superintendent of the Hibbing Public Works Department, said that “there was a little more snow than what we thought, but once we got there, we got it cleaned up pretty quick.” City crews decided to wait out the snowfall and ended up working a 14-hour shift on Sunday, before hitting the local roads again starting at 3 a.m. Monday. Sporer voiced concerns over the importance of calendar parking and how residents can help clean-up effort by abiding by city ordinances.
• • •
Hibbing snow removal facts
The City of Hibbing Public Works Department has:
Road graders: 9
Loaders: 3
Sno-gos: 1
Dump trucks: 8
Sanders: 2
The city’s road crews have 227 miles of paved roads to plow. There are 98 miles of gravel roads and 27 miles of alleys. They pull 25-30 miles of paved roads to the center for
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.