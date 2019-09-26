HIBBING — As the district looks for ways to increase student enrollment, Hibbing School Board members listened to a $50 million proposal from a newly formed committee that hopes to make the city a regional leader with three new sports and wellness facilities.
During a working session last week, Meghan Potter, the Hibbing High School activities director, recalled how several board members approached her last spring about re-doing the district’s track and turf. In response, she reached out to the community and formed a Facilities Committee. Potter told board members that the group, which is comprised of coaches, parents and locals, met every two weeks throughout the summer to identify what they believed to be the “big priorities” the city needs and ways to tackle them. Those priorities grew into three projects: overhauling Cheever Field, building a new wellness center and gymnasium at HHS and erecting a new field house at Lincoln Elementary School.
“If you look at the broad picture across the Range and across Northern Minnesota, our facilities are not living up to the standards of other schools have right now,” Potter said, as she dove into a breakdown of what each of those projects would entail.
Cheever Field
Potter described the track at Cheever Field as being “barely usable” and “dangerous” for kids due to cracks, waves and areas that are essentially falling apart. As such, committee members envisioned hiring a company to bulldoze the track down to nothing and rebuilding it with a wider track for softball and installing new turf to reduce potential injuries. They also want to remove the hills and add new Minnesota State High School League approved jumping lanes and pole vaulting spaces, a storage area, an extra practice field to the east, new drainage system and an additional parking lot to solve ongoing parking issues at football games.
Those improvements, Potter said, would increase safety for the students and play time.
“[In] the spring, we can never play,” she said. “It is horrible. I'm just dreading this spring because the last two have been a total nightmare in trying to reschedule baseball and softball games.”
With football, track and field, band, special olympics, youth hockey and various other community groups using the field, Potter explained the benefits would extend beyond the district youth and possibly allow for additional revenue if they’re able to charge other groups to use the space.
As for the cost? Nearly $5.9 million, according to an estimate from Architectural Resources, Inc.
Potter pointed out that while Virginia and Grand Rapids have yet to do so, Mesabi-East School District is scheduled to lay new turf for sports on Oct. 1. She said it’d be great for Hibbing to lead the pack on this side of the region.
HHS Wellness Center
Next up: a three-court wellness center that would host all the high school varsity sports and stop HHS from having to divide play between HHS and Lincoln Elementary. The committee’s proposal for a new wellness center included a walking track, weight room, pickleball court, classroom space, new locker rooms plus pool access. Their goal is to place the center on the green space off Ninth Avenue and 23rd Street, and at 76,456 square feet, the two-story complex would cost about $21 million.
Lincoln School Field House
Finally, Potter shared the vision of a Field House at Lincoln Elementary, complete with a full indoor-track, basketball and volleyball courts, indoor tennis, baseball and softball cages, golf nets and locker rooms. They proposed the 114,500 square foot, two-story complex be erected in the green space at Lincoln where two practice football fields currently exist. The building would solve district’s current storage space issues regarding youth sports while providing community areas for student game nights, a senior center or rentable space.
“A huge thing right now is the youth sports industry,” Potter said. “People are traveling for youth sports — we are traveling with our kids out of town so our hope would be let’s take that, make people travel here to grow our community.”
The price tag to build the field house is estimated at nearly $25.2 million.
Leader of the pack
“We want Hibbing to be back on top,” Potter told school board members as she wound down the presentation. “I feel like when I graduated here we had pride in our sports programs, we had pride in our buildings, we had pride in just about who we are and I don’t see that as much anymore.” She continued, “We’re trying to get back there and we’re doing all sorts of really good things but this would help.”
She said she believes the project would help attract students to the district and requested that school board members add new facilities to their strategic plan. She also asked that school board members join the facilities committee as they consider next steps, such as collaborating with the city and neighboring communities, reaching out to legislators and pursuing grants.
“The students deserve the best here and we really need to keep our kids in our district and give them every opportunity to excel in their extra curricular activities but also in healthy alternatives,” Potter said, adding that data reflects high drug use throughout the county. She said that kids in class have expressed that there is “nothing to do in this town” and don’t have a space to go after school and this would be one step in the right direction.
School board member Kathy Nyberg commended the committee, saying, “These are talented, experienced people that gave input on this committee.” Nyberg then harkened back to the group that speared the HHS auditorium remodel and their mantra of “do it right the first time,” and suggested they adapt the same philosophy with the facilities and “do it big, do it right the first time.”
While no action is taken at the working sessions, Hibbing Schools Superintendent Rick Aldrich said they would review the information as they look ahead to future plans for the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.