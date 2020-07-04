Cooling off at the lake

Talon Schloesser, 4 and Amanda Broz escape from the July heat by playing in the cool water of Carey Lake in Hibbing Wednesday afternoon. The summer heat wave is expected to continue for several more days.

 Mark Sauer

