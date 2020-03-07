Conquering substance use disorder

HIBBING — “My 12-year-old son looked at me and said, ‘You know, Mom, I had to sit here and watch my dad die. I’m not going to sit here and watch my mom die — I’m going.’”
These are the words of Bryan Johnson, an Iron Range mother and substance use disorder social worker with St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services. Once a daily methamphetamine user, Johnson has been in recovery since 2000 and a practicing drug counselor for 15 years.
While it’s difficult for her to look back at that period of her life when she was an active user with severe depression, today she tells her story to humanize those who are addicted to meth and opioids. Her goal is to inspire a shift in how people with substance use disorders are perceived and treated on a societal level.
Above all, she strives to inspire hope.
This past Wednesday, Johnson presented to locals as health vendors like Range Mental Health Center lined the walls of the Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria in Hibbing for a Community Solution Series event hosted by the Chemical Abuse Prevention and Education Coalition — also known as CAPE Coalition. The free public presentation was aimed at educating people on how meth and opioids impact mental health and wellbeing.
CAPE Coalition, formerly known as North — Opioid Abuse Response Strategies, formed several years ago and is comprised of treatment coordinators, law enforcement and health educators located throughout northeast Minnesota. They share a goal of bringing awareness to chemical abuse issues while promoting a healthy lifestyle that is free from chemical abuse. Last year, they launched the Range’s first set of Sobriety Fairs and bringing the community series to Hibbing was their latest endeavor.
Muzzling the demons
Following the brief resource fair on Wednesday evening, Jessie Holecek, an officer with the Virginia Police Department, introduced Johnson to attendees. Explaining that Johnson is no stranger to addiction, Holecek said it was after completing treatment in 1999 that Johnson returned to school and earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Minnesota.
Johnson stood. “I’m Bryan, and I’m an addict,” she opened, echoing the standard introduction from the 12-step recovery program that she has participated in for years.
“... I didn’t use substances when I was a kid growing up,” Johnson said. “I didn’t start drinking until I was 18 years old. Once I started drinking, I was always looking for something to take care of those demons in my life, and alcohol is the first thing that did that for me.”
As Johnson explained it, she grew up in Arkansas, married a man from Hoyt Lakes and moved to northern Minnesota to raise their family. Pregnant and lacking an established support group, she struggled to find her place in her new community. After giving birth, she discovered that drinking was one way to connect with others.
“That group of individuals that at the time I called my ‘friends’ introduced me to cocaine,” she recalled.
It was the 1990s, a time when coke was easy to come by in the region. But slowly that trend waned, and Johnson was in the front lines as meth became more prominent on the Iron Range. “The first time I tried meth, it gave me that feeling of relief that I was looking for.” She said it helped her forget her troubles — so much so, she made a “conscious decision” to continue using it as a way to numb the pain. “It took all my demons… Little did I know it was going to take my life if I didn’t stop my use.”
Hitting rock bottom
In 1998, amid Johnson’s battle with substance abuse, her husband of a dozen years was dying of cancer. Soon she would be left to raise their 12-year-old son alone. Unable to cope, she leaned harder into her meth addiction.
“There were times when he needed me and I chose meth over being with my dying husband,” Johnson told the crowd. “I chose meth over taking care of our son.”
Her drug use only increased after her husband’s death. She managed to blow through the $50,000 of life insurance money in six months by drinking alcohol, smoking 3.5 grams of meth daily and supplying her friends with drugs. Like many of the people she sees in treatment today, she was blind to the fact that her young son could plainly see her drug addiction and how it was ripping their lives apart. One-by-one, Johnson’s family began to walk away. In less than a year, she was on the verge of losing their home — all the while living with grief and unbearable guilt.
Finally, in December 1998, the first turning point came.
“I was sitting in the living room on New Year’s Eve and I had a loaded gun,” Johnson explained. “Thank God, I received a phone call from someone who was my friend, and she talked with me, and I was clear about my intent that night.”
Her friend called law enforcement and Johnson was transported to the mental health unit at the hospital in Hibbing. She completed a round of treatment but was using again within a month.
Life continued to spiral. Then one day, her son walked in with his bags packed and spoke the words that would continue to play in her head for years to come.
“My 12-year-old son looked at me and said, ‘You know, Mom, I had to sit here and watch my dad die. I’m not going to sit here and watch my mom die. I’m going.’”
This was her rock bottom, she said. Johnson was struggling and depressed and the alcohol, meth and opioids she used to self-medicate were perpetuating the problem in a destructive cycle. Her son’s words were the wake-up call she needed. Johnson returned to treatment and would finally get clean and sober for the long haul.
Recovery is possible
“I ask you to look at addiction as a disease,” Johnson urged attendees. “... Addicts are people. We are hurting people. The problem is within our addiction we hurt others as well. It’s not intentional.”
Johnson said she loves her life in recovery and takes pride knowing she’s worked extremely hard to remain clean and sober. She also enjoys a healthy relationship with her son — now 33 — and his two children, who are Johnson’s great joys in life.
“Recovery is possible,” she said. The key, she insisted, is finding a pool of love and support that is free from judgment.
“I think with addiction — whether it’s meth, alcohol, anything — recognizing and seeing that it’s out there is how we’re going to help solve this problem,” she said. “We’ve all got to pull together and work together in an effort to make our communities safer so that our kids and our grandkids aren’t exposed to the substances — that we keep them safe and healthy.”
Finding help
Other experts were also on deck to present and answer questions. Jeff Kazel, lieutenant with the Duluth Police Department and commander with the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Taskforce, told the group on Wednesday evening that he began his career as a drug cop in 2001 when crack was on the down-swing and meth was beginning to climb as superlabs in Mexico started producing it in mass quantities and flooding the U.S. market. He ran down a timeline that showed when opioids appeared on the scene and how by 2016, there were 50,000 opioid-related deaths nationwide.
“Something’s changed,” Kazel said, pointing out that overdose deaths now surpass the numbers of deaths by vehicle crashes and firearm homicides. “... We say methamphetamine is the king, opioids are the queen, and we focus more on opioids because it’s killing more people.”
Authorities throughout Duluth often come across brown heroin, tar heroin and white heroin laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl, “or is just straight fentanyl.”
The problem is here but so is help, said Kazel, who encouraged anyone wanting information on how to locate resources regarding drug addiction to call the Duluth Police Department’s Opioid Hotline at 218-730-4009.
There is also a special Pathfinder Unit within the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment that can be reached at 218-723-8444.
Members of CAPE Coalition are set to host their next Community Solution Series on how alcohol affects mental wellbeing from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 6, at the Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria in Hibbing. The free event includes dinner, a resource fair, expert speakers and a Q&A session.
To learn more about CAPE Coalition, follow their Facebook page or email questions to Jana Blomberg at blombergj@stlouiscountymn.gov.
Additional resources
• For additional information on where to find help for prescription drug use, visit www.doseofreality.mn.gov.
• The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service’s National Helpline provides 24/7 referrals and information about mental and substance use disorders, prevention, treatment and recovery. The free, confidential hotline is 800-662-4357. The website is www.samhsa.gov.
• Anyone looking for additional guidance for mental health or substance abuse resources may visit www.thriverange.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.