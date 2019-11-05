HIBBING — Stan Cvar, 91, stood beside his four generations of family members inside his garage on Howard Street as fellow veterans applauded for the American flag set before them.
Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber brought the flag to Hibbing from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. to replace the one stolen outside Cvar’s house two months ago.
“Did you hear I lost a flag?” asked Stan, who was smiling when he shook Stauber’s hand and hugged him amid 50 people sporting winter coats in below-freezing temperatures. “I wish I lost it in the middle of summer.”
“You are a World War II hero,” Stauber said during the embrace.
“I’m no hero,” Stan humbly replied.
“What happened to you should never happen to an American hero,” Stauber said.
Here, the Mid-Range Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute. Also present were representatives from the Press-Lloyd American Legion Post 247 in Chisholm and Hibbing-based members of the American Legion Post 222 Color Guard, VFW Post 1221 and Chapter No. 3 of the Disabled American Veterans. Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata was also in attendance.
“You’ll never be as proud as I am right now,” Stan said.
It was mid-September when William Cvar, Sr. started considering whether to get his father, Stan, a Navy veteran, a new flag since the one he raised several years ago in the front yard had become tattered. But several days later, he noticed that the flag had been removed from its flagpole. William thought kids could have taken the flag, so he searched the playground across the street. He thought the flag could have fallen and been taken by deer, so he looked in the backwoods. He found no answers.
Over the years, Stan lost two wives and four children. The flag bore much importance for him, not only because of his patriotism but especially because it was given to him by his only living son.
The Cvar family moved to file a report with the Hibbing Police Department, which has yet to find a lead on the case. Then William’s wife, Krista Cvar, took to Facebook on Sept. 16: “Someone stole my 91yr old VETERAN father-in-law’s American flag...line and everything!” Many people in the community offered to buy the family a new flag.
Later that day, Minnesota-based non-profit Fishing With Vets and L&M Fleet Supply in Hibbing delivered a new flag with clips and line. Family and friends and two members of the Minnesota National Guard from Hibbing were at the flag raising event held on Constitution Day.
The news was picked up by local and state media and made its way to Stauber’s office in Washington, D.C. In anticipation of Veterans Day, Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, would stand on the House Floor on Oct. 30 and share how the community had rallied around the veteran.
“The fact that someone stole a cherished American flag from a member of The Greatest Generation was deeply upsetting to many in the Northland, myself included,” Stauber said, according to a recorded video from C-SPAN. He announced that the following week he would hand-deliver an “American flag that was flown over the United States Capitol” to Stan and his family.
This week, minutes after his appearance at the joint Hibbing Area and Laurentian Chamber of Commerces’ “Coffee with the Congressman” event in Chisholm, Stauber and his staffers drove to Hibbing and carried the new flag and an official record from the House speech to the Cvar family.
William looked over the crowd of people sharing coffee and cookies and smiling in celebration. He said his father had thought “that patriotism was dead in this country due to the divisiveness,” but moments such as this one “had changed his mind.”
“It’s one thing I can remember for the rest of my life,” Stan said.
