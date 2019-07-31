Competing in the County Fair

Lexi Wiebusch runs with her dog Strive as they compete in the St. Louis County Fair 4-H dog agility competition Wednesday in Chisholm. The fair opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

 Photo by Mark Sauer/ Mesabi Daily News

