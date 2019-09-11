Community Support

Lowe’s has teamed up with Keewatin Elementary School to help create a culture of inclusion and connectedness with their students. The Buddy Benches at recess are a tool for mental and emotional health. Each bench is a special place on the playground where a student who might be feeling left out or sad can go when they want someone to talk to, or someone to play with them. All students and our recess staff will recognize their use of the buddy bench as a sign that the student is seeking help, support, or comfort from others. The benches help support students by encouraging them to reach out and ask for help when it is needed. Pete Anderson, manager at Lowe’s in Hibbing, states that each store is given funds to support community projects. He shared that Lowe’s is happy to help support local schools with tools that will positively impact the lives of students. Standing from left, back row: Ben Sletten, fifth grade teacher, Annie Olson-Reiners, principal, Tammy Weiher, mental health practitioner (North Homes Children and Family Services). Sitting from left, front row: Logan Hammer, Ella Gangl, Camdon Gangl, Violet Weiher, Max Weiher, Pete Anderson, Lowe’s manager.
