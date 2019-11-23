Community Day with the youth of Mary Immaculate and St. Cecilia’s. Through the month of November these kids gathered food items and brought them in. Wednesday Nov. 20, on our joint parish Community Day items were delivered to our local local food shelf in Nashwauk! NHN, or Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a wonderful volunteer program located downstairs of City Hall in Nashwauk. Together we were able to bring in just over 200 lbs. of food. The children and their families had the opportunity to hear from some of the volunteers as they explained the process of how NHN works. They saw how the donations come in, and where they get organized and put out. Pictured are the youth, parents, and volunteers, along with Father Joseph Sobolik( Pastor of Mary Immaculate and St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church and Director of Religious education Mari Jo Anderson.
