HIBBING — Students enrolled in HVAC and auto programs busted out the irons and scissors this week in the name of kittens and community service.
Shelly Hanson, a communication tech careers instructor at Hibbing Community College, challenged her students this week with a community project to help foster a sense of social consciousness while putting to good use a stockpile of old T-shirts. The T-shirts were repurposed into blankets for kittens that students will soon deliver to an Iron Range animal shelter.
“I had a lot of bright orange Travathon T-shirts from the first year [of that event] and wanted to donate them somehow, and was debating what a good use for them would be,” Hanson said.
The Travathon apparel was left over from a 5K, kayak and archery event that began in 2017 as part of the Armadillo Project, a legacy project founded by Hanson in honor of her son, the late U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Travis Nowak, of Hibbing. Nowak proudly served his country until 2016 when, at age 23, he ended his life amid a battle with depression. Members of the Armadillo Project now offer support to area veterans and their families in need of direction navigating mental health and suicide prevention resources. They also host events, like the Travathon, to raise mental health awareness and to work toward opening an air soft field in Hibbing, which was one of Nowak’s dreams.
Not wanting to see the spare T-shirts go to waste, Hanson had help brainstorming the idea to bring donations to the local shelter.
The sun beamed in through the windows on Wednesday afternoon as students in Hanson’s communication class broke into multiple creation stations. On each side of the room, there were designated tables for measuring, cutting, ironing and gluing. The group of 20 fashioned the T-shirts onto bath towels as they laughed and chatted among themselves.
Bowe Ritchie, of Chisholm, is in the auto mechanic program with hopes of eventually earning a commercial driver’s license. Peering out from under a camouflage hat, he flattened fabric to iron and chuckled, saying he has cats at home and wouldn’t mind taking an extra blanket or two home for them. Several seats away sat Michael Gau, an HVAC student who was busy toiling away on his own pile of T-shirts. The communication class, he said, is about more than verbal communication with others; it’s also about non-verbal forms, like body language and learning how to read between the lines of what is and isn’t being said.
One of the goals of the class is to break through stereotypes and to learn to communicate clearly on a personal and professional level. But, of course, Hanson also likes to mix in an aspect of community service.
