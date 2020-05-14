Coming down

Demolition crews work on taking down the towering stadium lights on the former Ewen’s Field in Virginia Thursday morning. The football field is where a new arena and convention center will be located.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

Demolition crews work on taking down the towering stadium lights on the former Ewen’s Field in Virginia Thursday morning. The football field is where a new arena and convention center will be located.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments