Combining their talents

The Cherry band students traveled to Chisholm High School for a joint rehearsal in preparation for its upcoming combined band concert. The Cherry and Chisholm bands will perform separately and together at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Chisholm High School Auditorium.

 photo submitted

