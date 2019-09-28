Combining educational tradition and technology

CHISHOLM — In the course of more than 100 years, the Chisholm School District has established itself as being a strong educational institution.
Chisholm School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard said in a recent interview with the Tribune Press that the district is expanding on educational opportunities that mix its rich history with modern technology.
“We’ve always been a strong educational community – we’re just keeping that tradition going, but looking at future students and the way future students will learn,” Blanchard said.
Considered a medium-size school district by state standards, Chisholm’s enrollment is currently at about 735 in kindergarten through 12th grade. For the second year in a row, the district is offering two options for preschool; a full day for four days per week, or two hours per day for three days a week.
A number of professional people, including doctors, lawyers and successful business leaders and CEO’s are alumni of CHS.
The school also has the distinction of having baseball player turned school doctor, A.W. Graham, also known as Doc “Moonlight” Graham as part of its history. Graham served as the school’s doctor for about 40 years, and was portrayed by actor Kevin Cosner in the movie, Field of Dreams.
In addition to being the school district superintendent, Blanchard is also the principal at Chisholm Elementary (grades four through six). Mark Morrison is the principal at Chisholm High School (grades seven through 12) and Jefferey Hancock is the principal at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary (preschool through third grade).
With the use of cutting edge technology, Blanchard said the school district this year is experimenting with an opportunity for high school students to be digitally present at school, when they aren’t able to attend class physically.
A couple of students have already arranged to use the technology, so that they can attend class digitally, while recovering from surgery this school year.
“They can log in and be in a science class, or English class,” Blanchard said. “They can see the teacher, the teacher can see them – they can see the class, and the class can see them.”
Last spring the district started a one-to-one Chromebook initiative for students in the sixth through 12th grades. The fourth and fifth grade classes have computers on wheels, also referred to by students and staff as “cow carts” that aid in teaching technology.
Educational opportunities for students
This fall a Level III Spanish class was added to the curriculum at CHS. The Spanish classes at the school, taught by Yadith Williams, recently kicked off a fundraising campaign to help offset the cost of an educational trip to Costa Rica, planned for June of 2020.
There are also a number of College In the Schools courses offered at CHS. College in the schools allows students to earn college credit while taking a full credit load right at their school. Some of our CITS courses listed on the school’s website, are: Freshman and Advanced Composition, Algebra II and Pre-Calculus, World History 1-2, Advanced Art, Construction Careers, Cabinet Making, and Welding and Certified Nursing Assistant certification.
CHS is also a University of Minnesota Partner offering Ramp-Up to Readiness.
Ramp-Up is a 7-12 curriculum that focuses on college and career awareness.
Another program available to students is The TRIO/Upward Bound Program. Upward Bound provides college based experiences and tutoring assistance.
Retaining the school’s identity while keeping up with the times
The Chisholm School District is part of the Iron Range Collaboration, working with six other school districts to look at areas to share resources. Other members include Hibbing, Mountain Iron-Buhl, St. Louis County School District, Mesabi East and Ely.
In addition Chisholm is working with Hibbing and Nashwauk-Keewatin to see which areas they can potentially work together.
“We want to retain our identity, but at the same time, offer pathways to career and college readiness,” Blanchard said.
As part of the process, each school district is now doing a deep level audit of each course it offers. Based on the results of the office, each school will determine which areas they would like to focus on.
If this plan works out, the district would provide transportation for juniors and seniors to take a specific course outside the district.
“They would still be Chisholm students,” Blanchard said.
Students learn about pride in school and community
A positive behavior intervention strategy called “Bluestreak Pride” is in place at all three of the Chisholm School District’s buildings. The program rewards students who exhibit positive behaviors such as showing respect and responsibility.
“We’re working on teaching students not only to behave, but to be proud to be Chisholm students,” Blanchard said.
Following the district’s two elementary schools, Bluestreak Pride was introduced at the high school last school year. Morrison credited the initiative for cutting the amount of disciplinary referrals in half last year, in its first year. Introducing the practice was quite an undertaking, but once up and running, it was well accepted by the kids.
The district’s current financial state
In order to address a deficit of about $500,000, Blanchard said the district is planning on reducing staff through attrition, resulting from staff retirement.
Preserving the district’s buildings
The Chisholm School District is in the midst of improvements to each of its school building that are being funded through a $5 million capital improvement bond.
Improvements at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary include a new parking lot, roof, air handling unit, gas line, a backup generator, some new windows and masonry work.
A new secure entrance was also built at the Vaughan-Steffensrud this past summer and was funded in part through a security grant. Visitors must now enter the school building through the new entrance, before being granted access to the rest of the building.
All of the new windows being replaced through the bond are energy efficient, triple paned windows designed to help better control the temperature in the building while cutting down on energy costs, Blanchard said.
At Chisholm Elementary there are new windows being installed on the west and south side of the building.
“They’re new technology and keep the windows warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” Blanchard said.
Improvements at the high school include new windows on the north and south sides, replacing the air handler, tuckpointing, new gutters, and improvements to the sound system of the auditorium of more than $200,000. Blanchard noted the windows by the gym and auditorium will not be replaced at this time.
The air handling unit being replaced at the high school dates back to the 1930s, according to Blanchard.
