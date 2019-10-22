Coats for Kids

Chisholm School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard and representatives of the Chisholm Knights of Columbus Council 3539, Doug Hildenbrand, Travis Vake and Jed Holewa, are pictured with some of the coats being distributed to children in need, obtained through the Coats for Kids Drive. Monetary donations to help cover the cost of the new coats already purchased and donations of new or gently used coats are still being accepted. There is also a need for gloves. If anyone is in need of a coat, please contact Travis Vake at Chisholm Elementary at 218-254-5726 or Jed Holewa at 218-966-0697.

 Photo submitted

Chisholm School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard and representatives of the Chisholm Knights of Columbus Council 3539, Doug Hildenbrand, Travis Vake and Jed Holewa, are pictured with some of the coats being distributed to children in need, obtained through the Coats for Kids Drive. Monetary donations to help cover the cost of the new coats already purchased and donations of new or gently used coats are still being accepted. There is also a need for gloves. If anyone is in need of a coat, please contact Travis Vake at Chisholm Elementary at 218-254-5726 or Jed Holewa at 218-966-0697.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments