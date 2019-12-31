Coat closet is open

The Knights of Columbus have set up a coat closet at St Joseph’s in Chisholm. Hours of operation are 8 a.m to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.   Coats and other warm outerwear are available free of charge. Donations are also accepted.

 Photo Submitted

