CMMF gets donation

The Security State Bank Foundation made a $600 donation to the Central Mesabi Medical Foundation on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Pictured are Ashely Adams, Susan Degnan & Mike Fredeen from the Central Mesabi Medical Foundation, Aaron Clusiau, Tina Seline from the Central Mesabi Medical Foundation, Chris Westin and Kim Thomas.

 photo submitted

