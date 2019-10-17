Clothing drive organized for Chisholm children displaced after building fire

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District is conducting a clothing drive for three children that were among 10 individuals displaced following an attic fire over the weekend in a fourplex building that once belonged to Dr. Archibald Graham, known to many as Doc “Moonlight” Graham.
Chisholm Fire Chief Bob Brown on Monday told the Tribune Press his department was called to the scene at 516 Southwest Second Ave., just before 3 a.m. last Saturday. “The initial call came across that there was someone in the attic,” Brown said.
But soon the Chisholm Police Department responded to the scene and discovered the noise was actually a fire in the attic of one of the apartments on the upper level.
All the residents were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross has since been assisting displaced residents find temporary shelter.
The fire was contained to the attic, but the ceiling of the unit where the fire occurred did sustain smoke and water damage. Power to the building has been shut off as a precaution.
The incident remains under investigation with the state fire marshal’s office.
Emergency responders from the Chisholm Ambulance assisted the fire department and police department at the scene.
Boys clothing sizes 8 and 10 and shoes and boots sizes 3, 4 and 5, in new or gently used condition, are being accepted along with towels and sheets, at the superintendent’s office, located at Chisholm Elementary, across from Chisholm High School.
