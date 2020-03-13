Cleveland-Cliffs announced Friday that it completed a deal to acquire AK Steel Holding, a deal that will launch Cliffs into the steelmaking industry after more than a century of iron ore taconite mining.
Shareholders for both companies approved the $3 billion merger earlier this week. The combined company will be led by Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves.
“This is a new era for Cleveland-Cliffs as a producer of differentiated, high quality iron ore, metallics and steel in North America,” Goncalves said in a press release Friday morning. “The new Cliffs will begin from a unique position of strength in our industry, with a dynamic combination of assets including two efficient integrated blast furnace steel mills, two electric arc furnace plants, a new state-of-the-art HBI plant and several other highly technologically developed facilities. We will be catering to a desirable customer base and primarily doing business in the United States, the most resilient manufacturing economy in the world.”
That same economy and the merged company wasted no time making news.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Goncalves pressured the Trump administration and Congress this week to close loopholes in the president’s tariffs that the CEO said is threatening a now-former AK Steel plant in Butler, Penn. The loopholes center around electrical steel entering the U.S. through Mexico and Canada.
Butler, along with a plant in Zanesville, Ohio, are the country’s last producers of grain-oriented electrical steel, which is used in the production of transformers on the power grid. Its products also are used in electric vehicles, a sector in which Goncalves sees “enormous opportunity.”
Testifying in a Congressional Steel Caucus hearing last week, the Post-Gazette reports that the CEO said he would close the Pennsylvania and Ohio plants if the administration didn’t correct the loopholes. Butler employs 1,500 people and Zanesville and additional 100.
“I’m telling you right now, Chairman [Connor] Lamb [D-Penn.], coming March 13, if this thing is not corrected ... there are 1,500 jobs in Butler, Pa., and 100 jobs in Zanesville, Ohio, that will be gone,” he testified. “And I promise they will be gone, if I don’t get help.”
Goncalves also called on Congress to strengthen trade laws to expose and penalize operations that are purposely avoiding U.S. tariffs after the Trump administration imposed 25 percent duties on steel imports from most countries.
Responding to the Post-Gazette, Lamb said he was working with co-chair Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) and the administration to “keep these jobs in Western PA,” adding that “It is critical that we maintain a strong domestic steel industry, and we need to ensure that we have fair trade laws with meaningful enforcement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.