Cleveland-Cliffs reported a net loss of $49 million in the first quarter of 2020, but the company's chief executive pointed to a number of silver linings in his quarterly investor report Monday.
The optimism from Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, comes from automakers’ plans to restart production in the U.S. after shuttering plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and the company having “ample” liquidity needed to operate through as the coronavirus impacts the national economy.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cleared the way for the so-called Big Three — General Motors, Ford and Chrysler Fiat — to resume production. GM told employees this week that it will reopen assembly lines and reinstate thousands of jobs, according to ABC 12 in Detroit, who also reported that Ford plans to reopen nine plants across the U.S. and Mexico on May 18.
For iron ore mines and steel producers, talks of the automotive industry ramping up is welcome news as plants and blast furnaces across the Iron Range and the Midwest have idled with demand for steel cratering due to the pandemic.
Cliffs idled its Northshore Mining operations with a target date later this summer to reopen. ArcelorMittal idled Hibbing Taconite until at least July and U.S. Steel has indefinitely idled Keewatin Taconite, while cutting production at Minntac.
Cliffs also idled its Tilden mine in Michigan and halted construction on a hot-briquetted facility in Toledo, Ohio.
"We have been encouraged by the timing and pace of production restarts announced across the automotive industry," Goncalves told investors during a call Monday. “Car ownership is trending again. As private cars are perceived, rightfully so, as a sanctuary, safe from infection.”
Despite the reported loss, Cliffs completed its acquisition of AK Steel during the first quarter, noting the earnings reflect an 18-day period when AK Steel operated under the Cliffs flag.
Goncalves said he expects production to normalize in the second quarter and predicted a “neutral year” on working capital, with an average pellet price in the low-$90 range.
He further applauded the U.S. Department of Commerce for pursuing Section 232 investigation on laminations for stacked transformer cores, stacked and wound transformer cores, electrical transformers, and transformer regulators.
AK Steel is the last North American producer of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel (GOES) using lamentations and cores.
“We are confident that this self-initiated investigation will reinforce the critical nature of ensuring a reliable domestic supply of GOES to support electric power distribution, and will address the circumvention of national security tariffs involving transformer laminations and cores of GOES,” Goncalves said in a May 4 statement on the investigation.
