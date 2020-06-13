CLEARING THE VIEW

The suspended, all glass viewing platform at the Minnesota Discovery Center will have a clearer view after a team of window washers completes their high rise work Friday. The platform extends over the former mine pit giving guests a unique view of the surrounding landscape.
