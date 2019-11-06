VIRGINIA — The schematic design of the new Miners Event and Convention Center was unveiled to residents for the first time Tuesday night as a two-level facility with two sheets of ice, several fitness rooms and a full event center.
“Now is when the hard work really gets started as we dive into the details of every room,” Brian Silber, parks and recreation director at Virginia said. “We want it to represent Virginia and the Iron Range for years to come.”
The proposed building will be located at the current Ewens Field, which will be decommissioned and demolished at the start of this winter.
If the current timeline is kept, the project will be shovel ready by May 2020 and the new building completed for the 2021 hockey season. There will be phased construction with the new building being completed before the old one is demolished.
“This is a schematic design — that does not mean that everything you see is set in stone,” began Erik Wedge of DSGW, the project’s architecture firm. There will be at least two more design plans before finalization.
“There will be a new promenade going from east to west,” said Wedge as he presented the plan for the building. “There will be a new street going through the area. It will become a new entry point for the building.”
A roundabout will move traffic through the area. There will also be clear space for potential economic property development.
Both the size of the facility and available parking will be expanded. Currently, the main parking area has just over 200 parking spots. When completed, the new facility will have parking for 500.
“The main entrance will face south,” said Wedge of getting away from winter winds. There will be a player entrance on the north side of the building with bus parking.
“We want to take a lot of native materials found around here and integrate them into the entrance,” Wedge continued, showing a rendering with stone bollard, a layered slate wall of plaza elevation, maple, birch, aspen, spruce, white pine, sumac trees and honeysuckle bushes and ornamental grasses. “At one time, this was the site of a lumberyard. We know the importance of the logging and steel industries to the area and we want to incorporate that into the building design.”
He described a possible wall made of steel whose appearance changes over time from the weather elements, such as seen on the Iron Man in Chisholm. “It is like a living wall.”
When asked how the area’s Native American heritage will be incorporated into the project, Wedge recommend reaching out to that community. “I would suggest that we get a group of native elders together and ask how we can incorporate their culture if that is of community interest.”
On the first level, there will be both the event center and two NHL-sized hockey arenas with locker facilities, with space for a possible junior hockey team. Each of the arenas will have separate zamboni storage areas.
The arena floors will be multipurpose and built to proper standards for popular programs, like the Home and Garden Show, to continue to take place.
The event center will be a separate space from the sporting facility. It will have meal seating for 500 and presentation seating for 700. The large room will have the option to be divided into four smaller rooms.
The lobby area currently has plans for a fireplace. Conference and breakout rooms will seat 30-35 people each.
“There is a catering kitchen and connection stand that can service both area,” Wedge said. “You can have the two areas separated for two separate events. A hockey game and a wedding reception can be going on at the same time and the people will not intermingle.”
The second level, the mezzanine floor, will fulfill community functions. From this floor, seating for the main rink will be accessible. The main arena will have a seat capacity of 1,500 with 300 standing capacity, in addition to other standing areas. In total, the capacity will be about 2,000.
There will be two fitness rooms and a dryland training room. A press box will also be on this level.
There was good turnout to Tuesday’s meeting with residents from across the area.
“I think this is a good plan,” said Barb Fivecoate of Mountain Iron. “It will be exciting for the whole area. We need to work together as four communities and this is a good plan for all communities to come together. It is great.”
Funding for the Miners complex is split between two entities. First, there is $12 million in state legislative bonding.
“We have done what we need to do at this point for the state to release those funds,” explained Silber.
Secondly, the facility will be funded through the recently voter approved 1 percent sales tax referendum which will raise $30 million.
Wedge and others reminded the audience that plans have not yet been finalized.
“These renderings are being put out for feedback,” he said. “The facility will be modified throughout design development.”
For more information on the Miners Event and Convention Center project, you may contact Brian Silber at 218-748-7506 or visit Virginia’s website at www.virginiamn.us.
