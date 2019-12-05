HIBBING — The City of Hibbing on Wednesday unveiled a $22.3 million preliminary budget that outlined their spending priorities for 2020.
If adopted by the City Council, the budget would include a general-fund of about $19 million, a 3.88 percent increase from the current year for basic services such as public works and police and fire services.
Previously, City Administrator Tom Dicklich told the Hibbing Daily Tribune in an email that insurance, salaries and wages make up 75 percent of the general-fund expenditures. He said the rise in funding can be partly traced to an increase in insurance rates for the currently staffed full-time equivalent (FTE) employees who are eligible for health insurance, along with mandated Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association, or public pension, increases to safety employees.
General fund revenue is formed by Local Government Aid (44 percent), property taxes (27 percent), taconite production taxes and municipal aid (10 percent), charges for services (10 percent) and miscellaneous (9 percent).
The City Council includes Mayor Rick Cannata, four councilors and two councilors at-large. This is the first budget for four councilors sworn into their respective offices earlier this year. After combing through the preliminary budget for several months, all will spend the next two weeks working with city staff to make cuts to pass a final version in their next meeting scheduled for Nov. 18. The 2019 final budget was adopted at about $20.6 million, including $18.3 million in general-fund spending.
“The goal is to knock the numbers down,” Dicklich said at the council meeting this week.
As proposed, the new budget would increase due to a $8.4 million gross property-tax levy, representing an increase of 9.99 percent over the current amount. The general-fund levy has been projected at $5.1 million. Other expenses which are levied for include the capital fund (including major building maintenance and equipment), the permanent improvement fund (roads, bridges, sidewalks), the library, tax abatement projects, debt services and economic development.
The rise in total levies would increase taxes for local residents. For example, people owning a $75,000 home could pay $32.75 more in taxes on an annual basis. If their home costs $150,000, they are looking at an additional $91.89, and if their home runs $300,000, the amount jumps $210.89.
