HIBBING — Hibbing has become the latest city in Minnesota to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.
The Hibbing City Council voted 5-2 on Wednesday night to adopt its own version of a Tobacco 21 ordinance set to become local law in the upcoming weeks. Mayor Rick Cannata and City Councilor John Schweiberger were the only two of the seven-member council who voted in opposition.
“I don’t think the city government should get involved,” said Cannata, who has long expressed his stance against Tobacco 21, or T21, saying that he wanted a military exemption to a law meant to restrict the age of purchasing tobacco to 21 and older. “I know the police have more important things than that.”
Cannata told the councilors that he has recently received phone calls from people leaving anonymous messages, telling him that “Mayor, you don’t care about the kids.” He addressed the callers, “Everyone knows I care about this town.”
Hibbing City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman, who made the motion to adopt to the Tobacco 21 ordinance. City Councilor Jay Hildenbrand seconded the motion.
“Adopting Hibbing’s T-21 ordinance has been a long and vetted process — as is should be,” Hoffman Saccoman wrote in an email to the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Friday. “As a councilperson, I had an opportunity to listen to and learn from community members, business owners, school officials, national organizations, medical community, legal counsel, law enforcement, League of Minnesota Cities sponsored webinars, community forums and my fellow council members regarding this topic. I believe the ordinance that was adopted will aide in helping protect our youth from this national epidemic of vaping.”
The City Council’s vote comes a month after President Donald J. Trump signed a spending package that raised the federal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21 — changing law from the 199os. The new federal law will take effect this summer and make 21 the mandatory minimum age of purchase for all states.
At least 56 cities and counties — including Beltrami and Cook counties and Minneapolis and St. Paul and Duluth — that have already adopted Tobacco 21 ordinances.
Health advocates have touted the progress, despite the the Minnesota Legislature not passing a Tobacco 21 measure last year. In recent months, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has said he is putting together a policy to combat e-cigarettes in addition to pushing state lawmakers to adopt Tobacco 21 during the 2020 legislative session.
With the City Council’s vote, Hibbing will become the latest city in the state to adopt its own version of the Tobacco 21 ordinance, which will become law once it is published in the HDT in the upcoming weeks.
After the meeting, Hibbing City Attorney Andy Borland told the HDT that cities “can’t be less restrictive than federal laws” but cities “can be more restrictive” in setting its own policies. He pointed out that the local ordinance would follow the new federal standards of including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridge, not just traditional tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars.
Data from the American Lung Association show that tobacco-related disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. and in Minnesota. The northeastern region of the state has a smoking rate of 18.8 percent of the population, compared to the statewide average of 14.4 percent. And data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that tobacco use kills more than 6,300 Minnesotans every year and costs $3.2 billion in annual medical costs. In 2017, about 9.6 percent of high school students smoked cigarettes and about 38 percent of students have tried e-cigarettes.
A recent outbreak of vaping-related lung disease has raised even more concern about vaping products, although the disease is largely linked to black market THC cartridges filled with the additive vitamin E acetate. As of Friday, the state Department of Health reported three vaping-related deaths and 141 confirmed or probable cases of vaping-associated lung injuries.
For the most part, Hibbing’s Tobacco 21 ordinance aligns with the federal law set to take effect. But it differs largely by including the charging people under the age of 21 who purchase tobacco with a misdemeanor offense.
“...Whoever possesses, smokes, chews, or otherwise ingests, purchases, or attempts to purchase tobacco, tobacco-related devices, or electronic delivery devices and is under the age of 21 years is guilty of a misdemeanor,” reads the ordinance. “Employees who work in licensed establishments are not in violation of this section for being in possession of said items at their place of employment.”
Back in mid-October 2019, Borland presented the councilors with four different proposed tobacco ordinances.
During a Committee of the Whole meeting in November, Dustin Lucarelli, MD, a surgeon at Fairview Range Medical Center, told city councilors that he “has seen disastrous effects from smoking in my practice.” He suggested the councilors adopt a Tobacco 21 ordinance aimed at raising the age to purchase cigarettes and e-cigarettes for vaping.
Lucarelli described how nicotine harms brain development in youth and suggested they pass the initiative to include military and non-military citizens in the community. “We cannot allow any exemption and this needs to move forward and include everyone...,” he said. “By having exemptions, we’re saying, ‘It’s OK for you guys to do it and we don’t care about the long-term effects.’”
The City Council appeared to heed the suggestion and voted 5-1 in passing the first of two options of the Tobacco 21 ordinance draft to be presented for a final vote in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.