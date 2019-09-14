CHISHOLM — Members of the Minnesota Legislature Senate Bonding Committee recently toured the Chisholm fire hall and police station and arena.
Their counterparts from the House of Representatives are scheduled to do the same this Thursday, Sept. 19.
Building a new public safety building to house the city’s fire and police department has been identified by the city as its top priority. Earlier this year, State Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, proposed funds for the public safety building and for upgrades at the arena, including a new ice plant. But as it turned out, the legislature did not pass a bonding bill this year.
Built in 1908, the current fire and police building is too small to fit modern firefighting vehicles and gear. Also, there’s no separate area to wash contaminated gear, once crews return from a fire — as would be the case in a modern fire hall.
Chisholm’s police station isn’t handicapped accessible, despite being up the stairs up from the fire hall. There are safety concerns for officers as the police station only has one exit. Also, the station lacks a secure enclosure to separate police personnel from the general public as is the case at most police stations.
City Administrator Bill Manney on Wednesday provided a recap of the Senate Committee visit that took place one day earlier involving Mayor John Champa, Police Chief Vern Manner, Fire Chief Bob Brown, Ed Chamernick of the Chisholm Curling Club and himself.
City staff, with the help of Chisholm-based screen printer Bark Design, prepared a colored handout with information on each project and contact information for Champa and Manney. A key photo on this handout depicted the firehall, which is the city’s No. 1 priority, with a team of horses outside.
“All in all, the visit went very well,” Manney said, adding that city officials should begin preparing for matching funds in case they receive funding from a bonding bill next legislative session. Champa also appeared pleased with the outcome of the visit, saying, “They were very nice.”
Council to select firm to prepare final plans and specifications for the public safety building.
About two and a half years ago, the council began working with a developer on a scenario for a public safety building that would have involved the city leasing a private building.
In recent months, the council has determined that it’s in the city’s best interest to finance the public safety building project internally through grants, loans, bonding and general tax levy rather than leasing a private building.
The city council has since requested proposals for the plans and specifications for the public safety building.
Representatives from 13 firms were present at a mandatory pre-proposal informational meeting held last week at Chisholm City Hall. All proposals for the project are due by noon on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The city council has scheduled a special budget meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. At that meeting councilors will narrow down a list of perspective firms to interview.
The council is anticipated to select a firm on Wednesday, Oct. 9, according to a timeline provided in the council packet.
If all goes according to the timeline established by the city, the selected firm will be required to submit final plans and specifications on or before March 1, 2020.
