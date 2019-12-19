HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council on Wednesday passed a final budget to the tune of $21.8 million for 2020, an amount slightly lower than projected in recent weeks.
The majority of the budget is allocated to the general fund at about $19 million, up 3.84 percent from this year. The rise in funding can be partly traced to an increase in insurance rates for full-time employees who are eligible for health insurance and pension increases.
About 75 percent of general fund expenditures get allocated to insurance and wages. The remaining 25 percent goes toward basic services, such as public works and police and fire services, among other operations.
The City Council includes Mayor Rick Cannata, four councilors and two councilors at-large. This is the first budget for four councilors sworn in to their respective offices earlier this year.
City Administrator Tom Dicklich acknowledged the significant time spent working to get the numbers lower than what was projected just weeks earlier during the Truth in Taxation hearing.
“I think we have a good budget,” Dicklich said, noting that city staff dropped the Other Post-Employment Benefits debt, which helped lower the final numbers.
The city also adopted a gross property-tax levy of about $8 million for 2020, an increase of 4.9 percent, or $380,039 over this year. The preliminary levy was estimated at 9.9 percent.
Other levied expenses include the capital fund (e.g. major building maintenance and equipment), the permanent improvement fund (roads, bridges, sidewalks), the library, tax abatement projects, debt services and economic development.
Despite the city slashing the preliminary levy in nearly half, residents should expect to see their property taxes go up.
During the meeting, City Clerk Mary Ann Kepler noted that the average resident has a home tax assessment of $94,400, which would translate into a $14.19 tax increase for the year. Likewise, someone owning a $75,000 home would pay $9.74 more in taxes annually. If their home cost is $150,000, they would pay an additional $27.34, and if the home cost is $300,000, that amount increases to $62.73.
As the discussion drew to a close, Cannata appeared satisfied with the council’s work. After the budget and levy were adopted, he remarked, “Thank you, Mary Ann, Tom and everyone who worked on the budget. We appreciate this.”
