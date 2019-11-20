CHS students of the week

Lily Thomas, a senior, was nominated by Mrs. Tomczak
“Lily has been a bright spot in the Art Room since she started taking Art in 7th Grade. She has always been willing to help out at a moment’s notice with hardly any complaining. She has stepped up to take on a big role in the Yearbook and is doing amazing work.”
Brandon Cohen, a senior, was nominated by Mr. Morrison:
“Brandon found money on the floor. Instead of keeping it, he turned it into the office.”
Ellora Grise, a junior was nominated by Mr. Milani:
“Elly is a joy to have in class. She asks questions, works hard, and always has a smile on her face. Her upbeat personality is contagious and makes every day a little better.”
