CHS students of the week

Ember Helmer, a senior, was nominated by Mrs. Zubich

“Ember brings humor and energy to the classroom. What separates her from her peers are her participation in class, and willingness to learn. She always completes her work and asks questions if she needs more information — a great example for other students!”

Josh Masucci, a freshman, was nominated by Mrs. Williams

“Joshua’s attitude toward class is excellent. He is pleasant and friendly ,always shows interest and enthusiasm for the things we do.”

 Photo submitted

