CHS Homecoming royalty on parade

Chisholm High School crowned Daniel Rusten and Tiahna Brayton as 2019 Fall Homecoming king and queen on Wednesday, in the school auditorium. The newly crowned king and queen are pictured above with their court at a parade following the coronation ceremony.

 Marie Tolonen

