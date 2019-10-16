CHS Homecoming royalty on parade

Chisholm High School crowned Daniel Rusten and Tiahna Brayton as 2019 Fall Homecoming king and queen on Wednesday, in the school auditorium. The newly crowned king and queen are pictured above with their court at a parade following the coronation ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.