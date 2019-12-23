Emily Othoudt, 7, sits with grandma, Pam Rooney, on Friday, Dec. 20, at Washington Elementary School in Hibbing. Emily hopes to find Hatchimals under the tree at Christmas.
Leena Karnes, 7, and father, Brandon Karnes, smile Friday at the Washington Elementary School. Leena’s favorite Christmas tradition is playing games.
Hibbing Schools Superintendent Rick Aldrich helps Aubrey Caroon, 8, put the finishing touches on her candy house Friday at the Washington Elementary School in Hibbing. Aubrey’s Christmas wish is a new Barbie doll.
Dustin Lucarelli acts as the official decorating assistant to daughter, Zoey Lucarelli, 8, on Friday at Washington Elementary School in Hibbing. Zoey is crossing her fingers that Santa will leave books from the Magic Tree House series in her stocking.
Everett Backman, 7, is all grins next to his fishing partner, Grandpa John Backman. Even though grandpa insists Everette has plenty of Pokemon sets around the house, Everett wouldn’t mind if the guy in the big red suit delivered more.
Brooklyn Sowers, 7, loves on her grandmother, Sally Wolff on Friday at the Washington Elementary School. Brooklyn’s favorite part about Christmas is being with loved ones. In fact, she insists Santa can skip her house because, as she put it, “I already have everything I want in my family.”
