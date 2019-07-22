Vendors and shoppers chat during Friday's "Christmas in July" fundraiser craft sale at Range Mental Health in Hibbing (the former Cobb-Cook School). Funds for the sale will help support the "Healing Place Club House" which is a member driven community center for people with mental illness.
