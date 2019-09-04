HIBBING — A grand jury indicted a Hibbing man who authorities allege fatally shot a man and injured another on Christmas Day before fleeing to St. Paul.
The grand jury privately met in the St. Louis County District Court in Hibbing on Aug. 29 when charging 30-year-old Jerome Dionte Spann with first-degree murder, according to the indictment. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich — the Range Division Head — is prosecuting the case. Elizabeth Ann Polling, an Assistant Public Defender for the Sixth Judicial District, is representing Spann, who remains in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 bail. He is next scheduled to appear in court at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 12.
Previously, Spann was facing 40 years behind bars after pleading not guilty to intentional second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He had been accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Jeryel Octavious McBeth and injuring 25-year-old Jamien Quartez Stuckey, in the 2408 Third Ave. E. in Hibbing in December 2018.
According to the criminal complaint, Hibbing police officers reported that McBeth and Stuckey were standing with several other individuals outside of the residence when two men exited a nearby sport-utility vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. that winter night last year. One of the men, who was later identified as Spann, carried a handgun by the barrel as he approached the group and shot McBeth three times: in the left side of the chest, right shoulder and right forearm. Spann continued to shoot five more rounds, striking Stuckey and nearly hitting another man. Officers said that Spann knew both of the men he shot as they also lived in the city.
An ambulance transported McBeth to Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing, where he was pronounced dead, the complaint reads. Stuckey did not have life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.
Spann fled the scene in a vehicle with an unidentified man and was headed down to St. Paul to stay with relatives, the complaint reads. Spann was arrested on Dec. 28, 2018 in the state capital and then booked into the Ramsey County Jail. Two days later, he made his initial appearance in District Court in Hibbing. He has since been in the St. Louis County Jail.
In 2013, Spann was convicted of a gross misdemeanor count of carrying or possessing a firearm without a permit in Ramsey County, according to criminal history search on the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was convicted of a similar charge in Hennepin County in 2017.
A grand jury indictment
In Minnesota, a grand jury is a group of random individuals who privately can examine all evidence, listen to testimony conducted by prosecutors and ask witnesses additional questions in order to decide whether there exists enough evidence to indict, or charge someone with a crime. Under state law, the grand jury make decisions on felony cases which require a life sentence.
This is not the first time this year that the St. Louis County’s Attorney’s Office has pursued first-degree murder charges after a grand jury indictment.
In February, a grand jury in Hibbing indicted both 18-year-old Deshon Israel Bonnell and 17-year-old Bailey Bodell French on two counts each of first-degree murder charges for allegedly murdering 33-year-old Joshua Robert Lavalley on the Mesabi Trail in Hibbing.
The teenagers initially faced charges of second-degree murder. French was being tried in juvenile court, while the county attorney’s office pursued an adult certification study. The grand jury’s indictment turned her case into an adult matter.
If convicted, Bonnell and French are both facing life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bonnell is scheduled to appear in District Court in Hibbing for his jury trial from Oct. 21-25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.