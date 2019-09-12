HIBBING — In the latest episode of the Christmas Day murder case, the state of Minnsota has moved to merge the original complaint with a recent grandy jury indictment to charge Jerome Dionte Spann with first-and-second degree murder counts and one count of assault in the second-degree.
Authorities have long maintained that Spann, 30, shot and killed 34-year-old Jeryel Octavious McBeth and shot and injured 25-year-old Jamien Quartez Stuckey at 2408 Third Ave. E. in Hibbing in December 2018.
Fast-forward more than eight months later and a handcuffed Spann was escorted Thursday morning from the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth to the County District Court in Hibbing, where he sat beside his defense attorney Hannah Forti and Assistant County Attorney Stacey Sundquist.
After hearing no objections, Judge Rachel Sullivan merged the indictment and complaint and upheld the state request for a $500,000 bail. She set a Rule 8 hearing for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at which time Spann could enter a plea of guilty or not guilty if he wished. Forti requested additional time to review the grand jury transcript before an omnibus hearing. Sullivan approved and set that hearing for Nov. 7.
The merger happened exactly two weeks after a grand jury convened in private to indict Spann on premeditated first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting. In Minnesota, a grand jury is a group of random individuals who privately can examine all evidence, listen to testimony conducted by prosecutors and ask witnesses additional questions to decide whether there exists enough evidence to indict, or charge someone with a crime. Under state law, the grand jury make decisions on felony cases which require a life sentence. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.
With the merger, prosecutors can pursue a case on all three charges. Spann faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of the first-degree murder count and now he also faces 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Previously, he plead guilty to the original charges.
According to the complaint, Hibbing police officers initially reported that McBeth and Stuckey were standing with several other individuals outside of the residence when two men exited a nearby sport-utility vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2018. One of the men, later identified as Spann, carried a handgun by the barrel as he approached the group and allegedly shot McBeth three times: in the left side of the chest, right shoulder and right forearm. Officers said Spann continued to shoot five more rounds, striking Stuckey and nearly hitting another man. Spann knew both of the men he shot as they also lived in the city.
An ambulance transported McBeth to Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing, where he was pronounced dead, the complaint reads. Stuckey did not have life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.
Spann fled the scene in a vehicle with an unidentified man and was headed down to St. Paul to stay with relatives, the complaint reads. Spann was arrested on Dec. 28, 2018 in the state capital and booked into the Ramsey County Jail. Two days later, he made his initial appearance in District Court in Hibbing. He has since been remanded to the St. Louis County Jail.
In 2013, Spann was convicted of a gross misdemeanor count of carrying or possessing a firearm without a permit in Ramsey County, according to criminal history search on the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was convicted of a similar charge in Hennepin County in 2017.
