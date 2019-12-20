IRON RANGE — The National Audubon Society is seeking volunteers from the Hibbing and Chisholm area to participate in its annual Christmas Bird Count on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Now in its 120th year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count is the longest-running community science survey. This year’s count will attract nearly 80,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,600 locations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America, according to a press release from the nonprofit society that advocates for birds and their environments.
“The Christmas Bird Count is a great tradition and opportunity for everyone to be a part of 120 years of ongoing community science,” said Geoff LeBaron, director of the Audubon's Christmas Bird Count who first started leading the community science effort in 1987. “Adding your observations to twelve decades of data helps scientists and conservationists discover trends that make our work more impactful. Participating in the Christmas Bird Count is a fun and meaningful way to spend a winter for anyone and everyone.”
The Christmas Bird Count utilizes the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone. Data compiled in the Hibbing and Chisholm area will record every individual bird and bird species seen in a specified area, contributing to a vast community science network that continues a tradition stretching back 120 years.
Christine Olson, of Chisholm has headed up the Hibbing and Chisholm survey area for the bird count for about 15 years. Olson said the area includes a seven-mile radius from the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing “as the crow flies.” The route encompasses Chisholm and Hibbing, north to Balkan Township and south of the Range Regional Airport.
For the annual count, volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, counting every bird they see. The routes change little from year to year. Some of the volunteers watch from feeders in their backyards, counting birds there.
Kathy and Barry Bresnik, of Chisholm, have participated in the Christmas Bird Count for about 14 years, and will again be ready to count birds at the feeders in their yard at the start of The New Year. On the day of the count, they typically start recording birds at about 8 a.m. and conclude at about 4 p.m., according to Kathy. The couple feeds birds year-round in their yard on the southwest corner of town.
Kathy said it was her parents who sparked her interest in birds when she was just a child.
“I grew up feeding them and watching them — it’s amazing how many different birds we have,” she said.
The black capped chickadee tops Kathy’s list of winter birds, while the ruby throated hummingbird is one of her favorite birds to watch in the summer.
In the winter, the birds can find a feast at the Bresnik’s feeders, including black oil sunflower seeds, suet, shelled peanuts and peanut butter. They also provide sunflower seeds and mealworms for the birds who frequent their feeder in the summertime.
“You know, we have to keep them surviving our cold winters up here,” Kathy said.
For the past couple of years, the Bresnicks have seen 14 different varieties of birds during the Christmas Bird Count. Included in their count were more than 300 chickadees.
“Which is pretty good for one day,” Kathy concluded.
For more information, contact Christine Olson, cmolson63@outlook.com, 218-969-9193 or visit www.audubon.org and @audubonsociety.
