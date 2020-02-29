Chisholm Tire wins curling bonspiel

The Chisholm Tire rink emerged victorious at the Caddyshack Bonspiel held this past weekend, at the Itasca Curling Club in Grand Rapids. Pictured above are team members Bob Klinker and his daughter, Sheri Martin, and Shaye Perkovich and his dad, Bob Perkovich (skip).

 Photo courtesy of Vicki Gornick

