CHISHOLM — Rick Aldrich, principal at both Chisholm High School and Chisholm Elementary, has been given a one-year leave of absence after being hired to fill the superintendent vacancy in the Hibbing School District.
On Monday, the Chisholm School Board approved Adrich’s requests for a professional leave of absence from his principal duties and his resignation as head girls track coach.
“I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities the Chisholm School District has provided me,” Aldrich wrote to the board. “I look forward to partnering with you again in the future.”
For the past six years, Aldrich has served as principal at Chisholm High School. In the 2018-2019 school year, he served in the dual role of high school principal and principal at Chisholm Elementary (grades 4-6). He was first hired to the district in 1996 and in addition to a previous stint as elementary principal, he’s also served as the district’s athletic director and taught at the first and third grade levels.
Aldrich is now replacing Brad Johnson, the current superintendent for Hibbing Schools, who recently retired due to health issues. His retirement date is set for Sept. 30.
Chisholm School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard told the Tribune Press on Tuesday she wishes Aldrich all the best.
“He is an excellent administrator,” Blanchard said.
School boards from the Chisholm and Hibbing school districts are exploring options where they can work together. At one point, the pair tossed around the idea of sharing a superintendent. Other possible areas of collaboration they’ve looked at include curriculum and transportation.
