CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District is estimated to save more than $100,000 should the school board move ahead with a recommendation by School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blancahrd to restructure the district’s administrative team.
At a school board working session Monday, Blanchard proposed restructuring the local school system to fill the void created by the absence of Rick Aldrich, who has been hired as the new school superintendent in Hibbing. Chisholm School Board recently granted Aldrich a one-year leave of absence from his dual role as principal at Chisholm High School and Chisholm Elementary.
Blanchard called for Mark Morrison, the district’s current assistant principal and activities director, to be reassigned to the position as a high school principal (grades 7-12).
If her plan were approved, Jeffrey Hancock, a part-time elementary principal and part-time Title I instructor at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary (grades pre-k through third) would become the full-time principal at the school. It was due to budget cuts made in the spring of 2018 that Hancock’s position was split between a part-time principalship and Title I instructor. He previously served as principal at Chisholm Elementary and the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary.
Blanchard also called to take on the responsibility of principal at Chisholm Elementary (Grades 4-6). If that happened, it would not be the first time in the district’s history that a superintendent served in a dual role. For several years, her predecessor Jim Varichak worked as both superintendent and principal at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary.
There was no objection to Blanchard’s proposal during the meeting. School board directors are anticipated to vote on the recommendation at the regular board meeting on July 22. The discussion did not include any possible changes in salary that may result from the restructuring.
In other news, the school board discussed options for filling the activities director position, currently held by Morrison. Directors spoke in favor of posting the position internally. Also, the board supported posting internally for a combined secretarial position to assist in the athletic director’s office and community education.
Lastly, board members spoke in favor of posting for a part-time afternoon custodian and bus driver to help in the transportation department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.