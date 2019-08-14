CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board on Monday approved a two-year agreement between the district and the union that represents its bus drivers, custodians, carpenter shop employees, para educators and secretaries.
School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard said the contract between the district and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO Union 536, gives about 40 employees a 2 percent increase in salaries. The agreement is retroactive to July 1 and is set to expire on June 30, 2021.
Blanchard said the agreement resembles the previous one between the district and AFSCME.
Also on Monday, the board took action to complete the restructuring of its administrative team. The school board took action on a memorandum of understanding for the principal’s contract, which allows Blanchard to serve in the dual role as a 1.0 full time equivalent superintendent with the additional duties of principal for the 2019-2020 school year.
Blanchard will be serving as the principal at Chisholm Elementary (grades 4-6). She will be replacing Rick Aldrich, who recently was hired as the new school superintendent at the Hibbing School District. The school board recently approved a one-year leave of absence for Aldrich from his position as principal at both Chisholm Elementary and Chisholm High School.
The school board recently took action to reassign Mark Morrison, the district’s former activities director as the principal at Chisholm High School (grades 7-12).
Also, the board gave the final OK to hire Jamie Steinberg, a teacher at Chisholm High School, to also serve as the district’s activities director. Directors also approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and Education Minnesota-Chisholm, related to the activities director position being filled by a teacher within the district. The agreement calls for the activities director daily schedule to be with four periods of classroom teaching one period of preparation and two periods as activities director. It is effective for the 2019-2020 school year, and states within that it is not precedent setting.
Also, the board also took action to reassign overloads previously assigned to Steinberg to teachers Jenifer Fleming and Adam Schafer.
In another matter related to the activities director position, the board approved a transfer of Debbie Ferrell from her para-educator/library position to the newly created position of community education/activities secretary. The board recently voted to eliminate the community education secretary to develop this new position.
