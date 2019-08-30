CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board on Monday approved a two-year labor agreement between the school district and its principals.
Effective dates for this new agreement are from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021. It replaces an earlier agreement that was set to expire on July 31 of this year.
The agreement calls for a salary of $99,336.56 for the first year and 100,826.61, for the second for the principals for each year of the two-year agreement.
The contract approved by the board on Monday defines the high school principal, (grades three -12) and elementary principal, grades (pre-k-grade three) as 45-week positions. It also notes that any additional job title assigned to a principal shall be an addendum or a separate contract agreement. This agreement does not cover the Chisholm Elementary principal position (grades four-six).
Mark Morrison is the current high school principal and Jeffrey Hancock the principal at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary (pre-k-grade three).
Earlier this month, the school board approved a separate addendum to the superintendent’s contract to address School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard taking on additional responsibilities as the principal at Chisholm Elementary (grades four-six). She is also the district’s community education director.
At present Blanchard is not receiving additional compensation for principal duties.
School Board Director Bob Rahja on Monday introduced the agreement, pointing out specific language changes. Some of the changes pertain to a restructuring of the district’s administrative team since Rick Aldrich, the former principal at Chisholm High School and Chisholm Elementary was granted a one-year leave of absence. Aldrich recently was hired as the new superintendent for the Hibbing School District.
