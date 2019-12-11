CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District on Monday approved a tax levy of about $1 million for 2020, a 9.73 percent drop from the previous year.
Jen Smith, a finance specialist with Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium, told school board directors during the annual Truth in Taxation hearing that an increase in taconite replacement aide and a decrease in the district’s debt service helped decrease the amount levied.
Smith said that unlike cities or counties that have the discretion to increase or decrease their levies, school districts have very few decisions that can be made to impact their levy.
Both Smith and School District Business Manager Simone Zunich explained that the state of Minnesota determines the amount to be levied for general education and other taxes based on the district’s enrollment numbers.
“The levy is pretty much done for us,” Zunich said.
The combination of a tax levy and taconite replacement aide amount to a gross levy of about $1.6 million. Smith said school districts across the taconite production area are seeing an increase in taconite replacement aid as mining activity increases. The funds are based on a three-year average of mining production.
Budget review
During the hearing on Monday, Smith also touched on the district’s 2020 budget adopted earlier this year. As presented, the budget projects a $2.8 million deficit.
Zubich said on Tuesday that she plans to submit a revised 2020 budget to the board sometime in January with updated figures.
Previously, Zunich said the district has been working to limit costs and adhering to its budget and is not replacing some retirees. So far two positions will combined in the upcoming year.
Smith attributed some of the deficit projected to expenses related to a $5 million building bond from 2018.
Bond revenue is only recognized once in the year the bonds were issued and are not included in the current budget, Smith said. A fund balance has been carried forward since the bonds were issued and will be used to cover related expenses as they occur.
A breakdown of the budget shows the levy accounts for about 9 percent of total revenues. State sources account for the majority of the district’s revenue, at $7.6 million, or 61 percent of the budet.
On the expense side, salaries, wages and benefits along with purchased service account for about 60 percent of the district’s costs, according to Smith.
A special meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at which time the school board will hear a presentation on the district’s audit.
