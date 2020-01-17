CHISHOLM – More than 250 animals made their way to Precious Paws Humane Society in Chisholm last year.
Joe Keyes, a volunteer with Precious Paws, provided a recap of shelter activities for the benefit of the Chisholm City Council on Wednesday. Later in that meeting, the council voted unanimously to renew the shelter agreement between the city and Precious Paws. The arrangement between the shelter and the city dates back to 2012.
Keyes said 2019 was a great year for the shelter, citing a number of projects and fundraising and community support to make the shelter a “safe haven” for area animals.
The shelter is currently raising funds for a much needed new roof and is hoping to get the project done this year. Volunteers did a temporary fix about a year ago.
Mayor John Champa and councilors thanked the shelter for its efforts.
“From what I’m hearing, you’re doing a great job,” Champa said.
Keyes talked about the ongoing work of Precious Paws volunteers to reconnect animals with their owners and to provide care to animals in the shelters’ care.
“We continue to work to be the best community asset that we can be and look forward to working with you in 2020,” Keyes told the council.
Specific to the contract between Chisholm and Precious Paws the shelter started the year with six animals and added 95.
“On average, the City of Chisholm contract is about 40 percent of our intakes,” Keyes said.
In 2019 there were 26 cats, five kittens and seven dogs adopted out.
Of the animals returned to their owners, there were nine cats and 42 dogs returned.
“There’s a real difference between what happens with cats and what happens with dogs,” Keyes said. “Dogs that come to us under the contract by and large are returned to their owners.”
“Cats, on the other hand, most often have to be adopted out — which is a little more work on the shelter’s part,” he added.
Precious Paws currently has 11 adult cats and thirteen kittens that need homes, according to DeAnn Abate, shelter manager. There are currently no dogs at the shelter.
The rate the city is paying Precious Paws will remain at the current amount of $1,200 per month for up to 100 animals per year. Additional animals above and beyond the first 100 will again be billed at a rate of $50 per animal.
An addition to the agreement calls for the city to be charged $50 per kitten or puppy in the event that a pregnant animal is brought to the shelter, and the kitten or puppy is subsequently born to a pregnant animal while in the care of Precious Paws.
Keyes said there were no pregnant animals brought in from the City of Chisholm in 2019.
There was also language added to the contract to address a pet being returned to its original owner months or years after its arrival at the shelter. It states, “Precious Paws Humane Society shall notify the city of this situation before returning the pet to the original owner, so that recovery of city-paid fees can be made.”
Language in the contract is also being revised to reflect that the city being invoiced at the end of the month.
The agreement between the city and precious paws is retroactive to Jan. 1 and will expire at the end of December.
For more information on Precious Paws or to adopt or foster an animal, please call 218-254-3300.
Volunteers are needed from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at Precious Paws Humane Society in Chisholm. Duties include feeding and cleaning in the morning, and paperwork, answering phones and helping visitors in the afternoon.
Hours of operation for the public Monday - Saturday, Noon - 4 p.m.
