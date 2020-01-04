IRON RANGE — Chisholm police officers are now patrolling the streets of Buhl.
On Monday, the Chisholm City Council voted to adopt a one-year law enforcement agreement with Buhl during a special meeting. The action followed the Buhl City Council’s move to approve a draft of the agreement in December.
Buhl had disbanded its police force more than a decade ago and has been contracting with St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office to patrol the city. The cities of Buhl and Chisholm had discussed contracting for law enforcement services, but up until recently their officials were unable to reach an agreement.
Last year, Buhl contracted with Chisholm to process tickets issued by its city staff for ordinance violations. (A sworn police officer is required to access the state computer system to process the tickets.) Back in November, Buhl City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze sent a proposal to the Chisholm City Council asking their police officers to provide law enforcement services at a cost of $85,000 per year.
The Chisholm City Council supported the idea and directed Chisholm City Attorney Bryan Lindsay to work with Buhl City Attorney Mike Kearney to draft an agreement. The agreement went into effect on Jan. 1 and is set to automatically renew for a period of one year, unless terminated earlier. A four month written notice is required for termination by either party. They may voluntarily terminate the contract at any time by mutual agreement.
Moving forward, the Chisholm Police Department will provide on-call law enforcement services 24 hours per-day, seven days a week within the city limits of Buhl, according to the agreement.
The contract covers a variety of law enforcement services provided by officers with CPD, including the enforcement of laws including local ordinances and patrolling of residential areas, businesses, parks, and other property, according to the agreement.
Chisholm is required to submit Buhl a monthly activity report detailing the activities of CPD within the city, including the number of calls and number of citations issued.
Chisholm is not expected to provide animal control as part of the agreement.
In addition to the $85,000 being paid by Buhl for law enforcement services, any revenue gained by the payment of fines or fees during this first year will be retained by Chisholm.
Previously, Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said there will not be just one officer assigned to Buhl, as all of the officers will become familiar with the town. Manner said he hopes officers will get to know Buhl residents on a first name basis and that residents will come to know them, not just as some random authority patrolling their community.
This week, Manner said the unique configuration of streets in Buhl and house numbering system might present a challenge for officers. Chisholm’s streets are identified numerically, Manner said, but the streets in Buhl are assigned names. There, house numbers are not predictable as some numbers are repeated as additions were made in Buhl.
Manner said communication will be key to the success of the law enforcement agreement.
Pervenanze recently echoed those same sentiments and said there would likely be some learning curve with the agreement being new to both communities.
