CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the Chisholm School Board observed a moment of silence in honor of Darcy Lucas, a longtime school board member and current treasurer of the school board. Lucas passed away on Saturday, May 9, at a Duluth hospital due to natural causes, according to a family member.
Chisholm School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard and School Board Chair Bob Rahja fondly remembered Lucas on Monday as they talked about her dedication to the school district, students and the community of Chisholm.
“The community of Chisholm and Chisholm school community have lost a great advocate for the school,” Blanchard in an email to the Tribune Press on Monday. “Darcy Lucas served on the board for over 20 years and was passionate about extracurriculars, music and enrichment of students in the district. We mourn the loss of her and want her family to know we are supporting them with our thoughts and prayers.”
Rahja said he is saddened by Lucas’s passing. Not only was Lucas one of Rahja’s neighbors, he also considered her a friend.
“She’s the one who convinced me to run for school board,” said Rahja, who praised Lucas for her dedication to the school board. “She was a great board member – she contributed in every aspect of it. We loved Darcy, she was fun to be around and had a lot of insight.”
Rahja mentioned the many extra community and extra-curricular activities Lucas participated in, including her involvement in the school music program and the skating club.
“She did a lot for the kids — she really did,” Rahja reflected.
Blanchard and Rahja echoed their sentiments during the board meeting on Monday.
Arrangements for Lucas are pending with Rupp Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Chisholm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.