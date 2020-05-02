CHISHOLM — Mayor John Champa received the disturbing news earlier this week that the headstones of his late parents and brother, George and Bernadine Champa and George Champa Jr., and that of his uncle and aunt, Clifford and Frances Champa, were vandalized at Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm.
The vandalism occurred less than two weeks before Mother’s Day, and shortly before Memorial Day. George and Clifford Champa were both World War II veterans.
“We cleaned it up the best we can,” Champa said Friday. “It’s unfortunate.”
Earlier on Friday, the mayor reached out on social media to urge anyone with information to contact the Chisholm Police Department.
A photo of graffiti containing what Champa said includes the word, “meth” evoked a myriad of emotions reflected in the comment section of his post. Some replying to the post offered suggestions on how to remove the graffiti.
Reached by phone, Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said the incident was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Manner said there was no suspect as of yet, and declined further comment at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number at 218-254-7915.
