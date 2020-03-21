CHISHOLM — This week Mayor John Champa found himself leading his hometown of about 5,000 residents through uncertain times for the second time in his political career.
Champa was the mayor on Sept. 11, 2001 in the wake of the terrorist attacks of 911.
Nearly two decades later, after serving a number of terms, he’s leading the city through uncertain times as the city works to protect its staff and citizens against the threat of the coronavirus.
“Chisholm has always come together in difficult times,” Champa said on Friday.
In an effort to protect city staff and the public, the Chisholm City Council on Tuesday took additional measures by closing city hall offices and the police and fire station to the public. The closings followed earlier action by the city to close the library, youth center, arena and curling club.
“The main thing we did last night was isolate our people from the general public,” Champa said following the meeting.
Chisholm City Administrator Bill Manney then assured the city remains fully staffed and that services, such as police protection, fire protection, water, sewer, snow removal and alike will continue.
“We want to do our best to do the right thing and keep the community safe, staff safe — and provide services people expect us to provide,” Manney said.
Chisholm EDA steps up to help the business community.
Many businesses in Chisholm are feeling the pain as they’ve been forced to close or reduce hours during this crisis.
“Many businesses need their income every week — they have huge bills to pay,” Champa said.
As a business owner himself, Champa can relate. “This is going to be huge,” he said.
To help lessen the blow, the Chisholm Economic Development Authority is working on incentives to help businesses.
One thing the CDA is doing is deferring payments and the accrual of interest on existing loans for six months. The duration of this offer may change.
“We have the option to extend it,” said Shannon Kishel-Roche, secretary of the economic development authority.
They are also working on a line of credit with zero percent interest to help businesses with things like property taxes, insurance and utilities. All of the funds would be disbursed directly to the entity being paid.
“Essentially what it is a line of credit for Chisholm Commercial businesses for up $4,000 to be used for real estate taxes, insurance and utilities at zero percent interest up to 12 months and 1.5 percent interest after 12 months.”
“We hope this will allow businesses to make better use of their cash flow in this uncertain time,” Kishel-Roche said.
The economic development authority is working with City Attorney Bryan Lindsay on final details of the incentive program.
Community bands together in time of crisis.
Champa on Friday talked about how the community is working to look out for each other during this crisis.
“It’s neat to see that we’re feeding the kids,” he said, referring to the Chisholm School District offering free meals to all children under age 18.
To request food service, parents are asked to visit the school’s website at www.chisholm.k12.mn.us/covid-19-8cabc46b.
Along with citizens offering to help pick up items for others, restaurants in town continue to offer pick up and delivery, which the mayor said helps people who aren’t able to get out.
In order to protect their elderly shoppers, Jubilee Foods and Dollar General have devoted their first hour of operations to them, he noted.
Just as his thoughts turned to the mayor of New York after 9/11, Champa this week is feeling for the mayors of large cities. Champa said he’s grateful for the resources Chisholm has now.
An advantage the city has in these uncertain times is that it is able to use what other cities are doing as a roadmap to take preventative measures.
“These are all important things, we don’t know how important yet,” he said. “The cautions ahead of time are nice.”
How to make payments while offices are closed.
City staff plans to continue to serve the public via telephone. The option for paying utility bills by mail or by using the drop box outside the west entrance to city hall, or the drop box outside the union building on Lake Street are still available. Anyone who would like a receipt may request one be mailed to them.
Parking tickets may be dropped off in the blue drop box outside the police station.
The Chisholm City Council is forgoing its second meeting in March and is in the process of looking into options for holding it as a special meeting on April 1. At this time, the city is exploring options keeping with the Minnesota open meeting laws for its council meetings and other city meetings that are normally open to the public.
Residents are able to contact city hall by phone at 218-254-7900 from 7a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 218-254-7905 for utility questions or payments.
The city plans to send out updates through the Everbridge/Northland Alert emergency alert system and on social media.To sign up for the Everbridge/Northland Alert System, you can go to northlandalert.com. If you need assistance, you can call the Chisholm Public Library at 218-254-7913 and the staff can walk you through the process.
The Chisholm Police Department may be reached by dialing 911, or calling the station’s non-emergency number at 218-254-7915. The Chisholm Fire Department may be reached by dialing 911 for emergencies, or by calling 218-254-7921 for questions.
