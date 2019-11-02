CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Public Library is experiencing an uptick in visitors and materials it loans out.
“It seems to be an interesting misconception that libraries are dying and that nobody is reading books — that’s not what we’re finding,” said Katie Christenson, supervisor at the Chisholm Public Library.
Christenson recently explained that story hour continues to be a popular attraction at the library since staff made a decision, due to demand, to offer story hour at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays throughout the winter.
Last year, more than 700 people, mostly kids, attended story time. The event includes a story read by library staff, a craft and a snack.
“We get from 12 to 60 kids, it depends,” Christenson said.
The Chisholm Summer Recreation Program includes the library summer reading program as an incentive for points. And during the school year, the library hosts
school field trips, where students learn about the public facility. It’s also an opportunity for students who don’t have library cards to apply for one.
For a number of years, the Chisholm library has hosted an adult reading program in the month of February. The contest promotes reading and normally includes chances for participants to win prizes. Another big draw for the library are programs funded through the Minnesota Legacy Grant. The programs are typically free to the public, and include art, music and entertainment.
Areas of Chisholm and Balkan Township are considered underserved when it comes to WiFi, so the library in recent years became part of an effort funded by the Blandin Foundation to bring WiFi access to the area.
At present, the library has 11 computers, equipped with WiFi that are available to the public. In addition, there’s also 15 mobile hotspots that can be checked out for a period of a week.
“They’re super popular and we have a waiting list,” Christenson said of the hotspots.
Statistics from the past decade
In 2018 the Chisholm Public Library served 23,029 patrons and loaned out 22,570 materials, including books and audio tapes.
The highest number of patrons in the last decade was 24,561 in 2017 (no figures were available for 2003 or 2004), while the lowest number of patrons for this time period was at 12,281 in 2013.
Materials being loaned out was at its peak in 2010 with 25,408. That figure varied over the past decade, with the lowest number recorded being 17,817 in 2014.
As of September, library patronage is at 10,365 adults and 6,842 children for an average of 53 and 31 per day, respectively. So far, there have been 17,368 materials checked out, or a daily average of 87.
Here are some upcoming events at the Chisholm Public Library.
At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, there will be a hands-on, custom leather bracelet workshop at the library. This is a free program being offered for age 13 and up.
At 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 there will be a free “Good Vibrations” winter wellness program for teens and adults. Christina Cotruvo, a certified clinical musician will play and discuss the American-Celtic harp, the Ukrainian Harp Ukulele and a therapy harp, and she will share the history of the songs she performs from a variety of genres and how they work toward wellness.
Both programs are sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, and are funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
