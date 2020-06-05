CHISHOLM – Chisholm Kids Plus is working with local bike enthusiasts to introduce the sport of biking with others.
Mark Wangensteen, a Kids Plus board director and bike enthusiast, said he came up with the concept for the Kids Plus Bike Ambassador Program, after taking a group of kids mountain biking.
“Last year, I took a group of kids mountain biking, and realized they didn’t have good helmets, good bikes, or good gear,” Wangensteen said.
If all goes according to plan, the Bike Ambassador program will begin in August with classes and safety instruction offered through Chisholm Community Education. The program is designed for kids with varying skill levels, who are interested in improving their skills in a “fun and supportive environment.” Part of that experience will include group rides, with about six riders per time. The program will be open to youth and adults in the area.
Chisholm Kids Plus is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities to support prosocial behaviors, positive relationships with adults, positive role models, and parent school, and community involvement, according to a mission statement listed on its website.
Steve Cook, a former Chisholm City Councilor and avid bicyclist and Melanie Maturi, a community volunteer who is also passionate about biking are assisting Wangensteen in heading up the Kids Plus Bike Ambassador Program.
“The main purpose is to get people to get involved with the trail and biking activities around town,” Cook said.
Along with lessons on safe riding, they are hoping to introduce people to the bike world, including understanding trail etiquette and safety.
As the program develops, Cook said the Bike Ambassadors could potentially help out with events such as organized trail rides.
To help with the start up costs, Chisholm Kids Plus applied for and was recently awarded a $9,000 matching grant from the Chisholm Community Foundation. They are working with Bikes on Howard, a Hibbing-based bike shop and plan to purchase four mountain bikes and two road bikes, along with protective gear.
“Besides being a great way to get exercise, get outdoors and have a great time while experiencing the beauty of our environment, Chisholm Kids Plus Bike Ambassador Program will introduce young riders to mountain biking, build confidence through skills training, and reinforce positive trail ethics,” the grant reads.
The grant application also touched on the potential for building and encouraging relationships between community organizations. It also talked about the possibility of economic benefits of biking.
“With the development of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park and the existing Mesabi Trail, Chisholm has the potential to become a mountain biking mecca,” the application reads. “Our proposed Bike Ambassador project will allow for local youth and their families to experience these trails firsthand and grow local participation and support of the industry.”
Once the Bike Ambassador program gets going in August riders and instructors will head out on the newly constructed Redhead Mountain Bike trail near Minnesota Discovery Center. There will also be some rides planned for the Mesabi trail.
Wangensteen said the Bike Ambassador program will allow individuals not familiar with bicycling to experience bicycling with quality bikes and equipment. It will also provide an opportunity for participants to “try it before you buy it.”
