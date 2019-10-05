CHISHOLM — The city of Chisholm is currently projecting a $650,000 deficit in its general fund.
Rather than depending on the city’s reserves, the city council is looking at generating more revenue through the property tax levy to address the shortfall. At a meeting last week, the council approved the preliminary 2020 tax levy at an increase of $330,000, or 20 percent.
“If you’re not balancing the budget your levy is lagging what you’re spending, and eventually you’re gonna run out of money,” said Mayor John Champa ahead of the vote on the levy last week. “If you don’t raise it, you’re getting further behind.”
Champa recommended a 20 percent increase, knowing the council has the authority to lower that amount before the final levy is set in December.
City Administrator Bill Manney said the council will be looking at ways to reduce the budget in advance of certifying the final levy.
“The budget will be a work-in-progress for the next two months including the infrastructure projects currently in the preliminary budget,” Manney said.
Councilor Tracy Campbell concurred that the council has some tough decisions ahead.
“We definitely want to set it lower,” Campbell said.
A motion by Campbell to set the initial levy at 20 percent was seconded by Councilor April (Larson) Fountain passed in a 4 to 2 vote. Councilors Jim Varda and Adam Vake voted in opposition. Councilor Adam Lantz was absent.
Now that the levy is set, the council has the authority to lower it when the final levy is set in December, but cannot raise it above 20 percent.
In a related matter, the council on Wednesday, also scheduled a public truth-in-taxation hearing for 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. The hearing will involve a presentation on the levy and the budget.
